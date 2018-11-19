Cong a credible voice of all regions of J&K: Bhalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terming Indian National Congress (INC) as a movement to establish a new system of justice and equality, former Minster and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Sunday claimed that his party is genuine and credible voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by virtue of its convictions and visionary policies.

Interacting with prominent persons of Chatta area, Bhalla said that it was matter of satisfaction that Congress has emerged as strong political force in the State as well as a credible voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that Congress agenda of the peace and development was now again seen positively throughout State and the party is being welcomed as a serious State-wide political force with credibility that has established credentials in governance and political acumen.

“Though Congress has originated as an idea for restoration of dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the party has with inputs from various sections of opinion has evolved an agenda that it believes could lead to get the State and the region rid from the strife, bring a sense of achievement to its people and usher in a new era of sustainable peace and prosperity again which was started in the year 2006”, he said, adding that overwhelming response to party from all regions of the State was a clear indication that people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were again looking towards Congress as only credible political force of the State.

Bhalla claimed PDP-BJP Coalition as a ‘complete failure’, saying the government prove to be a policy and governance nightmare for the State.