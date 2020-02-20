Conference on opportunities in BFSI sector inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day conference on ‘Placement Opportunities in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector for J&K Youth’ here at the Panchayat Bhawan.

The conference has been organised by Himayat Mission Management Unit (JKSRLM), which was attended by over 120 participants from various Banking, Financial Services companies as well as insurance companies, besides CEOs and heads of Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) associated with Himayat-DDUGKY scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

A part of the Skill India campaign, Himayat Mission focuses on youth of Jammu & Kashmir in the age group of 15 to 35 years, (school/ college dropouts). It plays an instrumental role in supporting the social and economic transformation of the youth & supplements other government initiatives like Make In India, Digital India, Smart Cities, Start-Up India and Stand-Up India campaigns.

The Conference aims at to understand the changing perspectives, trends and emerging opportunities for J&K youth in BFSI sector in the country, especially in the context of Himayat-DDUGKY.

In her inaugural address, Sheetal Nanda asked the Project Implementing Agencies to find more job roles that are compatible with the aspirations of youth and fit in the context of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary also assured all kind of support to the stakeholders especially, companies participating in the conference, which will be contributing in placing the trained candidates of Himayat-DDUGKY.

Later, Chief Operating Officer, (COO) Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU), Kapil Sharma, presented overall view of Himayat program and achievements clocked by the Himayat Team.

He also gave details about the challenges in the BFSI sector and exhorted the industry to reach out to the youth of J&K for placing them in the private sector.

Representatives from banking, financial and insurance sector, including Chief Operating Officer, BFSI SSC, Meghdoot Karnik, spoke on ‘Directions and Emerging Opportunities for Youth at Entry Level Jobs.’