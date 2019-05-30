Conference on ‘Exploring Potential of Indigenous Animal Genetic Resources’ begins

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Nirmal Singh, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, inaugurated two-day conference on ‘Exploring Potential for Sustainable Use of Indigenous Animal Genetic Resources for Enhancing Productivity and Profitability’ at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, R S Pura campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences of Jammu (SKUAST-J).

About 200 delegates from animal breeding and genetics and other veterinary disciplines are attending the conference. The experts, attending the important national event, will deliberate on improvement and conservation of animal genetic resources, status and scope of phonemics in cataloguing and improving, biostatistics and bio-informatics, valuation and value addition of livestock and genome edited livestock in India.

Dr Nirmal Singh, in his inaugural address, laid emphasis on synergy between scientific innovations and indigenous knowledge to focus on yak, Pashmina goat and other indigenous animal genetic resources of the State.

MLC G L Raina said that the Government of India, through Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) aimed at conserving indigenous Indian breeds of cattle, has given policy thrust via budgetary allocation since 2016-17 and Rs 750 crore allocations in interim budget of 2019-20, is seen as a big push for the objective.

The inaugural keynote address was delivered by Dr V K Taneja, former Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Vice Chancellor Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Advisor Animal Husbandry, Government of Punjab.

Dr Tanaja was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to scientific knowledge-base of animal genetics and breeding.

The Founding President of ISAG&B, Dr P N Bhat, son of the State, a living legend in the discipline of animal breeding and genetics and former Commissioner Animal Husbandry, Government of India, was also conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr K S Risam, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Jammu hoped that SKUAST of Jammu will provide a great platform to the scientist, academia, and policymakers attending the National Symposium to come out with tangible recommendations for sustainable use of indigenous animal genetic resources for enhancing productivity & profitability.

Dr T J S Rasool President ISA&GB and Dr Vineet Bhasin Secretary ISA&GB addressed inaugural session while formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr N A Ganai.

Others present at the inaugural session included Dr V P Choudahry Dean Collage of Food and Agriculture, Abu Dabhi; Dr Abhijit Mitra, Director NRC; Dr R S Gandhi, Assistant Director General ICAR, officers, heads of the divisions and faculty members of SKUAST Jammu.