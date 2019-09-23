‘Confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Pt Prem Nath Dogra posthumously’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chander Mohan Sharma, President Tawi Andolan demanded ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Pt Prem Nath Dogra posthumously.

Addressing a meeting of Tawi Andolan activists here on Sunday, Sharma said that with abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and end of separate constitution and state flag, the long pending demand of people of J&K has been fulfilled. “People are happy with the decision as their long pending demand has been fulfilled. Pt Prem Nath Dogra was the first to raise voice against Article 370, State Flag, Constitution of J&K and nomenclature of Prime Minister being used for executive head of the State at that time. It was the clarion call of Pt Prem Nath, that masses from all over the State and even other parts of the country joined the agitation under the banner of Praja Parishad,” Sharma added.

“More than 13 members of Praja Parishad were shot dead by Police on the stance of then Prime Minster of J&K, Sheikh Abdullah. Later, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee also joined the movement and died under mysterious circumstances at an ordinary hospital in Srinagar. After sometime, Pt Prem Nath Dogra was made the National President of All India Jan Sangh. He had the distinction of being a leader, equally acceptable in Jammu as well as Kashmir Province. He also gained popularity among Kashmiri people by peacefully resolving the issue raised by agitating Muslim Community against Maharaja in Muzaffarabad. He, being Wazir-Wazarat (Divisional Commissioner) of that division, was asked to curb agitation but he solved the problems with a peaceful approach and was appreciated at large. This act made Pt Prem Nath, a daring leader of Kashmiri people as well. There is none else in J&K who got equal popularity from both provinces of J&K. His benevolence made him the President of Brahmin Sabha and Harijan Sevak Sangh simultaneously. He remained actively involved in Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Refugee Action Committee besides many other social organisations. He, being a visionary leader, had foreseen the future developments like separatism, terrorism, etc in the State and his observations proved to be true, as Article 370 was found to be the root-cause of terrorism and separatism,” Sharma asserted.

Sharma further said that at this point of time, when people of the state and country are rejoicing abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister and Home Minister, it will be our moral and pious duty to give befitting honour to all the one who not only fought but sacrificed his life for this cause by conferring Bharat Ratna to Pt Prem Nath Dogra.

Others present in the meeting included Prof B L Bhardwaj, Balvinder Singh, Ramesh Sharma, Subash Shastri, Rajesh Bargotra, Anku Khajuria, Veena Bakshi, Sudesh Sharma and Sunita Kundal.