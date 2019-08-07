Conduct unbiased census in J&K before holding elections: IkkJutt Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: IkkJutt Jammu demanded a fresh impartial and unbiased Census in Jammu and Kashmir saying it is an imperative necessity to make the epoch making decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of repealing Articles 370 and 35A, reorganizing the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir a grand success.

IkkJutt Jammu took this opportunity to congratulate both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit shah for taking such a momentous and bold decision.

IkkJutt Jammu said for the nationalist people living in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, the path-breaking decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister herald the dawn of real freedom which people of rest of India had experienced in 1947.

“We have been a people subjected to slavery of a Muslim State immediately after the state acceded to Union of India. The real freedom of a secular democratic India has now started dawning. We congratulate Prime Minister of India and the Union Home Minister for liberating us from slavery,” Prof Hari Om, Patron of IkkJutt Jammu said in press conference at IkkJutt office in Jammu.

“Conducting impartial Census in the Jammu and Kashmir is now an imperative necessity. Census Operations conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in 2001 and 2011 were conducted under the shadow of Jihadi gun and a thoroughly subverted administrative apparatus. The empowerment of the disenfranchised citizens of the state under the dispensation of the Muslim State created by Article 370 and 35-A has also made the declaration of the new Census in the State as a critical necessity,” Prof Hari Om said.

Hari Om further said that we are at the beginning of a new era but the dangers faced by the nation in Jammu and Kashmir have not evaporated overnight. “There is a tough battle ahead which we can overcome by a unified resolve and action,” Prof Hari Om said.

“It has to be understood that the legal entity of Muslim State of Jammu and Kashmir has been dismantled. But the Jihad in the state is far from being vanquished at this stage. We are the frontline targets of this Jihad and we have tough times ahead,” Prof Hari Om cautioned everybody.

IkkJutt Jammu took the opportunity to tell the Central leadership that the battle against Jihadi separatism has just started.

“Till now the Government of India sought to deal with separatism by accommodating and empowering separatist class inside. This policy has squarely failed and any concession to Muslim identity politics in the name of expediency, tactics or strategy will render the whole exercise of reorganizing the state into a catastrophic failure,” Prof Hari Om.

Prof Hari Om said, “The present dispensation will certainly help in defeating the Jihadi separatism. But the real lasting solution is to separate Jammu from Kashmir to create a new State of Jammu and dividing Kashmir by creating a Union territory of Panun Kashmir for the permanent and foolproof rehabilitation of internally displaced Hindus of Kashmir.”