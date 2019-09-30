Conduct BDC elections after re-organisation of J&K: AJKPC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Panchayat Conference resented over the decision of government for conducting Block Development Council elections without implementing 73rd and 74th amendment in the Panchayati Raj Institution in the State.

Anil Sharma, President of All J&K Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) said that the historic decision of BJP-led NDA Government to scrap Article 370 will pave way for implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civic bodies in J&K. But unfortunately J&K government is conducting Block Development Council elections under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

Sharma reiterated that the Panchayat Conference has been fighting for strengthening PRIs for the last one decade but Article 370 was a major impediment in its path. He said holding BDC elections without 73rd and 74th amendment means that bureaucracy of J&K does not want to strength democracy at grass roots elections.

Sharma demanded that the government should hold elections after re-organisation of the State with 73rd and 74th amendment in the constitution.