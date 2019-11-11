Computerised system for registration of documents by Nov end

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amid the ongoing strike by lawyers against the creation of a separate department of registration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that a computerised registration system will be rolled out across the union territory by the end of November.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to finalise steps for rolling out the new system, which is being set up with an objective to provide efficient, speedy and hassle-free service for people, an official spokesman said. In the meeting, attended by Financial Commissioner (Finance) A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and Inspector General Registration Pawan Kotwal among others, they decided to constitute a four-member committee for overseeing its implementation across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The committee will oversee the roll-out of the system and guide individual stakeholders or implementers for smooth implementation of the project. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the system will be rolled out fully by November 30,” the spokesman added.

He said the finance department would release the required funds to the IG Registration for meeting the costs on the establishment and computerisation of the registration system.

On October 23, the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the creation of the new department, which will function under the overall administrative control of the revenue department, to provide hassle-free and speedy service to the citizens for registration of documents pertaining to immovable property like sale, gift, mortgage, lease and bequest.

The decision, which divested the judicial courts of its powers to register various documents, was opposed by lawyers in Jammu who went on an indefinite strike called by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) from November 1.

The move has affected judicial work in the High Court and its subordinate courts across the region.