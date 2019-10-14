Computer coaching imparted to 30 girl students

STATE TIMES NEWS RAMBAN: Army at Chanderkot has commenced Computer Coaching Classes for 30 Girl students from rural areas at ITI, Banihal. Army aims to impart quality education in computers to the girl students of rural areas alongwith a follow through for generating employment. The majority of populace in Banihal region resides in the remote areas and is devoid of basic amenities, infrastructure and education facilities. ‘Computer Coaching Class’ is a long outstanding request of the local populace for the girl students.
