Comprehensive dev plan for tribal areas soon : Zulfkar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Tribal Affairs, Chowdhary Zulfkar on Thursday said that government is working out a comprehensive development plan for tribal population with a view to stop their distressed migration.

He said education, skill development, healthcare and their economic sustenance form the main features of the plan which would be preceded by a wide-ranging survey to assess the economic and social indicators of the community.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting of senior functionaries of concerned departments and Deputy Commissioners of all districts who attended through video conference.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA Department M D Khan, Director Tribal Affairs and other officers.

Minister took thorough review of funds released and utilized during 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 under SCA to TSP and Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India.

The Minister took district wise review of achievements under various programmes and schemes, details of assets created under Tribal Sub Plan and Article 275(1) of the Constitution of the India and utilization thereof, population of Schedule Tribe communities in the districts with the details of infrastructure and basic facilities available, details of Nomadic, Migratory population in each district indicating the land holding by them and the status of land, status of Cluster Tribal Model Villages viz; identification of villages, status of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)-Identification of land and construction, Status of Gujjar Bakrwal Hostels, distribution of Scholarship (1st to 8th class Gujjar Bakrwal students) and drop –out rate of students-details.

Taking review of funds released under SCA to TSP and Article 275(1) in past years, he asked the DCs to come up with a revised Action plan for 2017-18 and start exercise for preparing the plan for 2018-19.

The Minister also reviewed stock and supply position of food grains and other essential commodities in each district.