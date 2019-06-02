‘Comply with Govt order for Summer Vacation or face action’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The District level Committee constituted by Chief Education Officer, Udhampur on the directions of District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, on Saturday visited various Private Schools of the district to check implementation of government order regarding observance of summer vacation.

The team found that some schools are violating the instructions issued by the Govt. vide Order No. 188-Edu of 2019 dated 27-05-2019 regarding observance of summer vacation and are still operating.

Besides, the team observed that there are some schools who are working on the pretext of summer camps and are charging fee for each activity.

All the Heads of the institutions and Management of Private Schools are once again directed to follow the instructions of the Government order in letter and spirit and not to run any type of activities like Dancing, Swimming, and Martial Arts etc without prior permission from Directorate of School Education Jammu. Any violation in this regard by any Private School shall be viewed seriously and action shall be taken against the defaulter institutions.