Completely accessible airports for differently-abled: DB seeks status report

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali on Wednesday directed Director Airports of Jammu, Leh and Srinagar, and Airport Authority of India to file status report within four weeks with regard to court’s earlier direction for making aforesaid airports completely accessible for the differently-abled.

“The Airport Authority of India shall ensure that all measures as are essential for enabling access to the airports as well as aircrafts and all other facilities are provided at the airports”, the court had directed.

When the matter came-up for hearing, Division Bench on the request of ASGI granted six weeks time for filing report on behalf of Indian Air Force.

DB further observed that there has been one more aspect which has been overlooked in this Public Interest Litigation which relates to the disability access audit of the airports in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. “Basic facilities as ambu lifts, tactile markings, toilets for those with special needs are not available. M/s Nipman Foundation is assisting the issues relating to disability in PIL No.17/2018”, the court observed and directed the Airport Directors, Srinagar, Jammu as well as Leh and the Airport Authority of India to coordinate with Nipun Malhotra (nipunmalh@gmail.com) and cause a disability access audit of the three airports to be undertaken. DB also directed that Airport Authority of India shall be responsible for ensuring and meeting expenses of all necessary facilities including accommodation and travel of Nipun Malhotra, his attendants and representatives of Nipman Foundation.