Complete recruitment process of ReK within 2 months: DB

SRINAGAR: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed State to complete recruitment process of Rehbar-e-Khel in all districts within a period of two months.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, the DB observed that status report dated February 1, 2019 has been filed by the Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports. “Perusal of the same discloses creation of 3000 posts of Rehbar-e-Khel vide Government Order dated October 27, 2017. Sanction stands accorded for engagements in District Budgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal. The engagement orders are stated to be under process with regard to District Samba, Doda, Kupwara, Kulgam and Kargil”, the DB held and directed the process of these appointments and implementation thereof be positively completed at the earliest.

DB further observed that the status report discloses the filing and pendency of a writ petition being SWP No. 472/2018 Anil Khajuria and others versus State of J&K and others wherein an order dated March 12, 2018 has been passed staying the selection process. Reference is also made to another writ petition being SWP No. 1397/2018 Showkat Rasool Wani and others versus State of J&K and others wherein the interim order dated June 27, 2018 has been passed with regard to appointments in District Kupwara.

DB further directed respondents to ensure that applications for immediate hearing and expeditious disposal of these writ petitions be filed at the earliest.

DB further observed that so far as the availability of sports facilities are concerned, it is truly unfortunate that there is no disclosure by any of the respondents about the creation and availability of facilities of various sports. “Even the State Government has failed to disclose anything other than the status of construction/upgradation of the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. Various Sports Associations impleaded as respondents receiving funds from the Ministry of Youth, Affairs and Sports, Government of India, have failed to respond to the repeated notices by this Court. Such a situation cannot be countenanced under any circumstances”, the DB held.

DB directed Secretary, Department of Youth Services and Sports to convene meeting(s) of the authorized representatives of respondents and to place before this court an action plan regarding the creation of facilities which are required in respect of the concerned sports.

DB further directed that officials not below the rank of Secretary of the respondents shall participate in the meeting(s) with the Secretary of the Department of Youth Services and Sports. DB make it clear that in case the respondent do not respond in terms of the directions of this Court, the bench shall have no option but to direct the personal appearance of their representatives.

DB further directed that the first meeting in terms of this order shall be held within a period of two weeks. DB asked Qadiri, amicus curiae shall also be informed of the time and date of the meeting(s) by the Secretary of Youth Services and Sports to enable him to participate.

DB also directed AAG to file a status report of the sports wise facilities which are being provided and are to be made available in the State and also the deficiencies therein.