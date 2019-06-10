Complete delimitation before holding Assembly elections: Shiv Sena

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dimpy Kohli, State President of Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackeray asked BJP government at the centre to take appropriate measures for completing delimitation before holding Assembly elections in J&K.

Speaking at a joining programme held here on Sunday, Kohli said that Jammu Pradesh has more voters than Kashmir Valley but Jammu province has only 37 Assembly seats whereas Kashmir Valley has 46 Assembly seats. He asserted that assurances, made for holding delimitation and for ending regional bias, were not fulfilled by BJP leadership. The party’s election manifesto released during 2014 elections also categorically promised early delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K so as to ensure justice to Jammu region with 33 per cent seats reserved for women, five seats for displaced persons of PoJK, out of 24 seats reserved for them in the State Constitution and three seats for Kashmir migrants, he asserted. Shiv Sena, State President asked BJP to fulfill its commitment by holding delimitation of Assembly constituencies before holding Assembly elections in J&K. Earlier, a number of locals from Jammu and outskirts joined J&K Shiv Sena in a function held here. The joining function was held under the chairmanship of Dimpy Kohli.

Welcoming new entrants in the party fold, Kholi said that many people are joining Shiv Sena with every passing day and party is gaining strength. On the occasion, Vicky Kumar was appointed as President Kothi Morh, Rakesh Kumar as Vice President. Other newly joined members included Sahil Bhagat, Renu Kumari and Mamta Devi.

State Secretary Raj Singh, State Joint Secretary Raju Salaria, R S Pura President Sanjeev Sudan and Sunil Salaria were also present on the occasion.