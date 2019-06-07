Complete delimitation before Assembly elections: Congress

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking strong exception of back-tracking of BJP Government over the contentious issue of Delimitation of Assembly seats in the State, Congress termed the U-turn as betrayal of mandate of people and asked BJP to take necessary measures for completing delimitation in the State well before Assembly elections.

Questing BJP for its commitment towards people for seeking votes over the issue of ensuring equitable share in political power to Jammu region, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that the Government of India especially Home Ministry has succumbed to the pressure and shelved the plan in less than 20 hours. It is very unfortunate that BJP has given tall slogans and false promises but when it comes to delivery, it failed, he added.

Sharma said that after receiving massive mandate in 2014 and winning Lok Sabha seats from Jammu region consecutively for second term, BJP is duty-bound to fulfill its commitments made with people of the State, especially Jammu region.

Questioning BJP’s commitments to POJK refugees regarding financial package of Rs 30 lakh per family and other components like reservation for their wards, providing political empowerment to DPs etc, Sharma asked BJP to fulfill its commitments before ensuing elections. Reiterating the demand of delimitation and completing the same before Assembly elections in the State, Sharma also sought fulfillment of all commitments made with refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971 regarding reservation of Assembly seats well before elections.