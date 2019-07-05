Complaint filed against Ex-DGP Vaid, ATC, ARTO in sexual harassment case

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: In a complaint filed against Dr S.P. VAID (IPS) presently Transport Commissioner J&K, S. Swaran Singh Asstt. Transport Commissioner J&K, Rachna Sharma (KAS) ARTO UDHAMPUR, Rehana Tabassun (KAS) ARTO flying squad, Jammu and Roopali Sharma Legal Assistant by a sexual harassment victim.

In the complaint filed by Adv AK Sawhney that the complainant is a hapless victim of sextortion and sexual abuse in the office by one colleague officer namely Chander Mohan Sharma, who happens to be a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in the Board of Inspections in the department of Motor Vehicles (MVD) whose head of the department and employer is Dr. SP Vaid, Transport Commissioner. That the applicant / complainant had also lodged a complaint with the Court of Duty Magistrate Jammu against the said accused Chander Mohan Sharma, MVI wherein the complainant had alleged the offence of “sextortion” as per the ingredients of the complaint and the statement so made under Section 161 CrPC recorded by the accused- Investigating Officer.

In the complaint, complainant urged the court that keeping in view the submissions made herein above and those to be urged at the time of inquiry and trial, the Court may be pleased to punish the accused under section 166 of the RPC read with section 26 of the POSH Act 2013 read with sections 120 B, 109 RPC etc.