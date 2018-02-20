Compassionate appointment should not be on consolidated wage basis: HC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar of J&K High Court of Judicature at Jammu, while quashing the Order No. 49-JAKFED of 2015 dated February 23, 2015, through which the petitioner Rakesh Kumar was appointed on consolidated wage basis, directed the Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Co-operative and Marketing Federation Limited, to appoint the petitioner on regular basis in terms of SRO 43 of 1994.

“However till the case is pending, the petitioner shall be allowed to continue to work on the basis of the aforesaid appointment order issued by the respondent”, the court observed.

Advocate Dinesh Singh Chauhan along with Kanav Gupta, Advocate appearing for the petitioner argued that the petitioner is son of Late Ram Kumar, who was working as Salesman/Junior Assistant in J&K Co-operative and Marketing Federation Ltd and was died in harness on October 4, 2011. The petitioner, after untimely death of his father, sought appointment on compassionate basis in terms of SRO 43 of 1994. Since the claim was not considered, the petitioner was forced to file Writ Petition bearing SWP No. 1107/2014, which was referred to Lok Adalat Bench and in that, an award was passed with specific terms that Respondent shall consider the case of the petitioner for appointment under SRO 43 within a period of six months under rules.

Pursuant to the award dated November 19, 2014, the aforesaid order was passed, whereunder, the petitioner came to be appointed on consolidated wage basis of Rs. 4500. Challenging the same, the writ petition was filed stating that the intendment of the award was to appoint the petitioner under SRO 43 of 1994 and not on consolidated wage basis.

Consequently, the HC observed that it is clear that the appointment should be regular employment and not consolidated wage basis. “The portion of the impugned order which directs the appointment of the petitioner to the post of Class IV on consolidated wage basis is set aside and the authority is directed to appoint the petitioner on regular basis in terms of SRO 43 of 1994,” the court observed.