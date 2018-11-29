Community mobilisation cum enrolment drive held

Share Share 0 Share 0

LEH: A community mobilisation cum enrolment drive was held at Nyoma here on Thursday under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

On the occasion, Chief Education Officer, Konchok Angmo was the Chief Guest while SDM Nyoma, Tsering Motup was the Guest of Honour. An exhibition on the models of different subjects like flora and fauna, bio-diversity of Ladakh prepared by the students of Middle School (MS) Mudh, MS Skitmang, MS Anlay Khaldo, MS Tsaga, MS Nyoma and Public School Tsaga was displayed which were appreciated by each and every one who witnessed the exhibition. Besides, the students also presented cultural programme and skit on the relevant themes.

Konchok Angmo in her speech strongly urged to give first preference to the education along with moral education to shape up the future of students. She appreciated the talents of the students of Changthang by bringing such remarkable models on different subjects and requested the VECs and parents to extend fullest cooperation to their children in all type of school functions.

SDM, Tsering Motup stressed the need of giving top priority for alternative arrangement of maternity leave being availed by the teachers saying that it would hugely help the students in receiving day to day education.

At the end, prizes were distributed among the best schools, best teachers, best wardens for their excellent works in different categories.