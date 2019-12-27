Common man will suffer

Dear Editor,

Our country is passing through a phase of uncertainty. Every state is under the grip of arson and chaos due to the CAA and NRC. Before passing it in both Houses, it was imperative to send the Bill to the standing committee. Like the Ahmadis, the Sunnis are also religiously persecuted. Students and political parties should protest, but peacefully, and not set ablaze government property, and make the life of ordinary people difficult. Whether the CAA is legitimate or not, ministers are safe. Only the common man, irrespective of caste and creed, will suffer.

lK Handa,

