Common man weeping due to unprecedented hike: Congress

JAMMU: State Congress unit on Monday said that the faulty and failed economic policies of the NDA-II Government at the Centre has left the common man and the weaker sections crying and weeping due to unprecedented hike touching record high but the Modi government and BJP boosts of its 100 days in office for the second stint, as if it is least bothered about economic challenge before nation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, former MLC and Chief Spokesperson of J&K State Congress, Ravinder Sharma said that the worst ever downfall of the Indian rupee and overall economy touching its lowest in past over one decade, unemployment at its peak of over 45 years and jobs being lost at a very unprecedented scale, the Industry, agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors facing worst ever crises but the government boosts of its achievements and beats its chest on issues which are not of greater significance than the real challenge before nation today on economic front. “The entire market is panicky and people are worried about the future of our economy and how to secure their bread and butter, upon which livelihood of 130 crores of countrymen depends but the government seems to be diverting the attention of people from the real challenge on this front.

The party said that there a startling figures on the economic parameters which should worry the present government more than anything else, as the economic situation has taken an alarming turn.

“In the first quarter of the current year fraud of Rs 31,898.63 crore has been suffered by 18 nationalized banks, six out of 10 top companies’ share in the market has gone down by Rs 87,973.5 crores, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have withdrawn an amount of Rs 1263 crores from Indian markets in first week of current month alone. There are several other economic parameters indicating bad condition of our economy at present. Although the country is facing the heat of the flawed and faulty decision of NDA-I like demonetisation and hasty and disoriented implementation of GST but the added factors in the first 100 days, have brought our economy on its knees and so is the common man of this country,” Sharma said.

“The Modi government should concentrate more on improving the economic health of the country, which is backbone of our real strength existence, progress & prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also condemned Pakistan for continued heavy shelling in Sunderbani and Nowshera sector targetting civilian areas.

Reacting strongly to the continued mischief of Pakistan on LoC, Sharma has warned Pakistan for any misadventure against mighty India and asked her to desist from continuous ceasefire violations risking lives causing damage to the property of border residents. He asked the government to ensure adequate compensation to the affected people, who suffered loss in firing in Meenka, Kalai, Deeing, Kalal, Bawa Khori and other affected areas.