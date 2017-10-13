Committee formed to verify degrees in RD&PR Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To verify the validity of degrees obtained through Distance Mode of Education, in light of Government order No. 252-HE of 2012 dated May 30, 2012, issued by the Higher Education Department, State government on Friday constituted a committee to scrutinize the same in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) department.

Rafiq Ahmad Hakim Secretary, Rural Development Department has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee while Gazanfar Ali Director Rural Development Department Kashmir, R.K Bhat Director Rural Development Department Jammu, S.L Pandita, Director Finance Department of RD&PR, Balbir Singh S.E. REW Jammu and Rais Ahmad Qazi, Public Law Officer Department of RD&PR have been appointed as its members.

The order in this regard further stated that the aforesaid committee shall submit its report/recommendations within a period of seven days. The order stated that it is need of the time to see whether the applicants had taken prior permission for higher studies and whether proper leave was sanctioned. “Considering the guidelines issued by AICTE, the committee shall also look whether technical diplomas/degrees obtained through correspondence mode where practicals were required are valid or not? The committee shall also ensure that High Court order in Vinayaka Mission case is also followed in the matter”, the order maintained.