Committee constituted to verify documents of RReTs

JAMMU: The government on Monday constituted 12-member committee to verify the documents of RReTs.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of committee for verification of documents of RReTs for their conversion into Teacher Grade-II and III of Directorate of School Education. The committee shall work under the supervision of Joint Director (SE) of Directorate of School Education and submit daily basis report to the Joint Director, who in turn will consolidate all the relevant details and appraise him about the same,” reads the Govt order.

According to order, Vinay Kumar, Sr. Lect (Physics), DIET Jammu, Pardeep Kumar, Lecturer (Edu), DIET Jammu and Abshek, Jr. Asstt, DSEJ have been allotted Jammu, Samba and Kathua Districts; Surjeet Singh, Sr. Lect (Math), DIET Jammu, Karnail Singh, Lect (Urdu), DIET Jammu and Bishan Singh, Teacher, DSEJ have been allotted Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban Districts; Raj Kumar, Lect (Chemistry), SIE Jammu, Rajesh Kumar, Lect (Math), SIE Jammu and Manmeet Singh, Jr. Asstt, DSEJ have been allotted Rajouri and Poonch Districts; and Oneel Bhat Principal HSS Camp Satwari, B.D Sharma, Sr. Lecturer, SIE Jammu and Nirmal Singh, Jr. Asstt, DSEJ have been allotted Udhampur and Reasi Districts. “All the committee members are directed to take serious note and ensure that work in the direction starts from today,” the order stated.