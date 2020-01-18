Committee constituted to rationalise engineering staff in various Deptts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday constituted a committee to rationalise engineering staff in various departments.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Committee to examine and suggest rationalization/reorganization of engineering staff in various Government Departments for efficient performance and service delivery,” reads the government order.

According to order, the committee will be headed by Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department as its Chairman while Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department as Member secretary. Administrative Secretary, PHE/I&FC Department, Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Representative of Housing & Urban Development Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) will be its Members. “The Committee shall examine and suggest rationalization/reorganization of engineering staff in various departments and suggest measures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of construction works in government departments as a whole.”

The order stated and added, “The committee may co-opt any officer/expert in its deliberations as may be required and shall be serviced by the Public Works (R&B) Department and shall submit its report to the Government by February 28, 2020.”