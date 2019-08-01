Commissioner SMC removed a day after whistleblowing against XEn

Govt silent over Hydraulic Wing Executive Engineer’s 25-year-long

deputation in Srinagar Municipal Corporation

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: In egregious violation of the Government’s transfer policy, an Executive Engineer of the Hydraulic Wing of Public Works Department has put in 25 years of continued deputation in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). And when a Commissioner of SMC this year blew the whistle against this powerful engineer’s act of executing works worth crores of rupees without observing codal formalities and thus creating huge liabilities, the senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer was himself unceremoniously removed from the SMC and dumped in a ‘cell’.

Documents accessed by STATE TIMES in Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) make it clear that the then Commissioner SMC Tariq Ali Mir had, vide letter No: SMC/Com/2516-20 Dated June 4, 2019, complained to Principal Secretary HUDD that Executive Engineer Left River Works Division in SMC, Firdous Ahmad Hakim, had created huge liabilities by way of executing a large number of works without approval, availability of funds and in brazen violation of the codal formalities.

Commissioner SMC had mentioned in his letter that the aforesaid engineer, drawn from Hydraulic Wing, had put in 25 years of his continued deputation in SMC and that the Corporation did no more require his services. With a copy of his letter to Secretary Irrigation and PHE, Ajit Kumar Sahu, he had requested Principal Secretary UEED Dheeraj Gupta to immediately relieve the aforesaid Executive Engineer.

However, the whistleblowing Commissioner SMC Tariq Ali Mir was himself removed unceremoniously and dumped on an insignificant position in Department of Health and Medical Education on June 5, 2019- in 24 hours of complaining against the Executive Engineer. Removed within four months of his appointment, Ali was replaced by Additional District Development Commissioner of Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, who happened to be two ranks junior to him in the KAS hierarchy.

“In this connection, it is submitted that the undersigned after assuming charge as Municipal Commissioner, Srinagar, has observed that a huge financial liability has been created in the Works Division of SMC. The previous liability list has, however, been submitted to the Government vide this office letter No: SMC/Plg/2018-19/894-97 Dated August 2, 2018 for an amount of Rs 3368.67 lakh”, Commissioner SMC Tariq Ali had mentioned in his letter dated June 4, 2019.

“In addition to the above, liabilities have been created by Executive Engineer Left River Works Division SMC who was in charge of Left River Works Division SMC as well during the year 2018-19”, reads the Commissioner SMC’s letter. “Without obtaining approval of Municipal Commissioner and the Central Contract Committee, the said Executive Engineer has put the works to tenders to the extent of more than Rs 10 crore in Left River Works Division and Right River Works Division, SMC”.

While submitting a detailed list of the works, executed in violation of the codal formalities, and concluding the letter dated June 4, 2019, Commissioner SMC had written: “It is pertinent to mention here that the said Executive Engineer has spent more than 25 years of his service in the Corporation right from his posting as Junior Engineer Civil. He has all along been used to such mess/indiscipline and creation of liabilities”.

“In view of the above, it is, therefore, requested that the officer may kindly be repatriated to his parent department (Hydraulic) and disciplinary action as warranted may be initiated against him. The services of the officer are no more required in this Corporation”, concluded Ali’s letter.

Documents reveal that neither any inquiry was instituted against the said Executive Engineer nor was he repatriated to his parent department even after putting in 25 years of continued deputation in SMC. Officials in General Administration Department maintained that no government official could remain on deputation in a department other than his or her parent department for more than 3 years. “This is a brazen violation of the Government’s Transfer Policy but the action has to be taken by Department of Irrigation & PHE in coordination with HUDD”, said a GAD officer.

Principal Secretary HUDD, Dheeraj Gupta, and Secretary Irrigation and PHE, Ajit Kumar Sahu, were not reachable over telephone. Attempts to take a comment from Advisor Irrigation & PHE, K.K. Sharma, did not succeed either.