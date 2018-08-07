Commissioner Secy Forest visits Sindh Division

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissio ner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment on Tuesday visited Sindh Forest Division, Ganderbal, Sonmarg and Baltal areas.

He also took stock of firewood supplies to Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims. Officers of the Forest Department include DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal, Assistant Director Forest Protection Force, Ganderbal and Range Officer Sindh Range accompanied him during his two-day visit.

During the tour he enquired about the activities carried out by the allied sister wings of the Forest Department especially role of Forest Protection Force in preserving the pristine forests of Baltal and Sonmarg area. He emphasized establishing nakas and opening of Forest Check Point at Sonmarg immediately to curb smuggling activities.