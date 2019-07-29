Commissioner Secretary reviews Parnai Hydel Project, power scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department (PDD), Hirdesh Kumar, today visited Poonch to review progress on Parnai Hydro Project. He also took stock of overall power scenario in the district.

In this regard, a meeting was convened in which Commissioner Secretary reviewed progress on 132KV line, installation of 50MV A transformer at Draba and works being executed under DDU, PMDP(U) and IPDS.

The meeting was attended by DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav, Chief Engineer PDD, CPE Pernai HEP, SDMs of Mendhar and Surankote, SEs of PDD and Hydraulic, Executive Engineers and representatives of executing agencies.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary was apprised that payment issues of 132KV line and 50MVA transformer at Draba have been resolved. Besides, work on 132KV line is expected to be completed by the end of this year while 50MVA transformer shall be installed by the end of Aug. 2019.

Chief Engineer and representatives of executing agencies apprised Commissioner Secretary of different infrastructural interventions under PMDP(U), DDU and IPDS.

Under these schemes, 4 new substations are being created and 5 substations are being augmented in Poonch besides new DTs and HT/LT extension work is also being taken up under these schemes. It was informed that 70 per cent of these works are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Kumar directed DDC to regularly review progress achieved on these power infrastructure augmentation works so that these are completed within the set timeframe.

Earlier, the Commissioner Secretary visited the Parnai Hydro Project, reviewed progress on different works and fixed timeline for completion of the project. He was informed about component-wise details of the project including Barrage work, HRT, Power House, Adits, Surgehufts, Penstock etc.

He exhorted Patel Engineering Limited to accelerate the construction work by deploying adequate number of machines and manpower at all sites. He was accompanied by DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav and other concerned officers during the visit.