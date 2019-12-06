Commissioner Secretary PWD inaugurates Rs 605.89 lakh worth projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Commissioner Secretary Public Works Department, Khurshid Ahmed Shah along with District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today inaugurated newly constructed roads and bridges in subdivision Sunderbani, Manjakote and Rajouri area of the district.

Chief Engineer PWD Nasir Ahmed Goni, Chief Engineer PMGSY Deshraj Bhagat, Chief Engineer JKPCC, ND Kwaja, SE PWD, PC Tanoch, SE PMGSY, Rajan Mangi, Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri Division Mohammad Zubair, Executive Engineer PWD Nowshera Division Parvez Ahmed and other concerned officers from PWD and district administration were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Secretary inaugurated three-kilometer long link road from Kalideh to Baba Narsingh,1.5 Km road from Mangal Singh Chowk to Breri, 5.5 km Kalali to Battian Road, 48 mtrs span Irwin Khetar Bridge and 32 mtrs span Dawan Bridge Manjakote.

The projects have been constructed at an accumulative cost of Rs 605.89 lakh and all of them were approved under languishing projects scheme.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Secretary also inspected the progress on Dharat Bridge under CRF being constructed by PWD at village Dhadani of Nowshera subdivision. He was informed that the Bridge has a span of 95 mtrs and is presently at superstructure level. It was said that the construction of the Bridge would benefit more than ten thousand souls of the nearby areas. On the occasion, directions were passed for the early completion of work on the Bridge so that the general public can be benefitted.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary also visited Batala Mang Bridge where he was informed that 80% work on the Bridge stands completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Shah said that administration is committed to provide better and hassle-free road connectivity to the people to ensure proper socio-economic uplift of far-flung areas. He added that no stone will be left unturned to meet the developmental expectations of the people.