Commissioner JMC vows to resolve sanitation issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra vowed to resolve sanitation issues on war footing basis in Jammu.

While chairing a review meeting of sanitation wing of JMC, Magotra discussed various issues pertaining to sanitation of every ward of Jammu Municipal Corporation and directed the Health Officer for issuing further instructions to field-staff for resolving sanitation issues, on war footing basis.

The Commissioner pointed out that the graph of user-charges is also on lower side and issued directions to gear up collection of user-charges. He further added that the facility of ‘Door to Door’ collection of garbage will be started in every ward of the corporation.

He directed the Chief Transport Officer JMC to fully coordinate with Health Wing by providing garbage-lifting vehicles in time, so that garbage is lifted properly. He asked the Health Officer to issue notices to bulk waste generators, who have not installed composter in their establishments.

The Commissioner, emphasized on checking of attendance of Safaikaramcharis (SKCs) in each ward by concerned Sanitary Supervisor, so that proper sanitation is maintained within the limits of JMC. He further directed the Chief Transport Officer to get ready for quick reaction to deal with choking deep drains and Nallahs during ensuing monsoon season. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with JMC for maintaining proper sanitation and urged them not to throw construction-wastes and polythene carry-bags into Nallahs, as it results in choking of Nallahs.

Pardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner (A); Sunaina Sharma, Secretary; Dr Saleem Khan, Health Officer; Talat Mehmood Khan CTO, Sanitation Officers, Assistant Sanitation Officers, Transport Officer and Sanitary Inspectors also attended the meeting.