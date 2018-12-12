Commissioner JMC reviews working of corporation

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Pankaj Magotra took a review meeting of the working of various wings of the Municipal Corporation.

The functions of the each wing were reviewed with regard to the works assigned and impediments if any. On spot directions were issued to the concerned officers heading the respective section for better and efficient delivery along with redressal of public grievances.

While interacting with the officers, Pankaj Magotra stressed for improving sanitation scenario in Jammu City and added that his main focus shall be on development and to make the city clean, green and beautiful. He further stated that timely redressal of the grievances of people related to lanes, drains, sanitation and street lights will be his priority. He sought cooperation of all the officers/employees of Jammu Municipal Corporation so that basic facilities which are essential mandate of Corporation could be provided to the citizens in a most effective manner.

The Commissioner directed the both Executive Engineers of JMC to personally monitor all the works being carried out under different schemes, especially the mega projects and flagship programmes and ensured that these are completed in the envisaged time frame.

Among others Pardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner (A), Sunaina Sharma, Secretary, Prem Singh Assistant Commissioner (Rev), Joginder Sharma, Chief Accounts Officer, Harinder Arora, Senior Town Planner, Dr Saleem Khan, Health Officer, JMC, Shamim Ahmed Wani, Senior Law Officer, Prabodh Sharma, Executive Engineer (C), Arun Gupta, Executive Engineer (T), Sanjay Bhagat, Executive Engineer (E), Jeet Raj, Deputy Director (Planning), Rajesh Gupta Chief Enforcement Officer, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, MVO, Talat Mehmood Khan, Chief Transport Officer and Ankush Kapoor, Informatics Officer were also present.