Commissioner JMC assured to fulfill demands of Safaikaramcharis: Gill

JAMMU: President of Civic Safai Karamchari Union (CSKU), Rinku Gill on Friday said that Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa has assured him that all genuine demands of Safaikaramcharis would be fulfilled soon. “JMC Commissioner has said that all 600 pending vacancies of Safaikaramcharis will be fulfilled in the month of March, with reorganisation of JMC in 2020,” Rinku told reporters after meeting Commissioner.

He further said that the Commissioner also assured that she would meet the Lt Governor and discuss the issue regarding enhancing wages of daily-wager Safaikaramcharis.

Others present on the occasion included Gulzar Masih, Shehazi Gill, Manga Matoo, Ashwani, Jewels Sotra, Sunny Gill, Camres David, Bansi Lal, Vivek Sood, Jung Bhadur, Kulwinder, Rajesh, Rakesh, Sabha, Bagicha, Nariender Singh, Dev Raj, William Sotra, Bittu, Sham Pal, Vicky Lawrance, Thomos, Avinash, Sabhi and Sunny Khokhar.