‘Commissioner’ absconding after his exit from SMC

State Times News
JAMMU: For reasons best known to them, Minister of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Bali Bhagat and Commissioner Secretary Pawan Kotwal have failed to order posting of a Medical Officer, Dr Shafqat Khan, after his unceremonious repatriation from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). On October 24, Government had removed Dr Khan as incharge Commissioner SMC and repatriated him to his parent Department of H&ME.
Complying with the order, that also ordered appointment of a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) Officer and Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir Riyaz Ahmad Wani as Commissioner SMC, Dr Khan joined in H&ME Department. Awaiting his posting as Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Dr Khan is reportedly absconding from Civil Secretariat and enjoying gold in New Delhi.
