‘Commissioner’ absconding after his exit from SMC

JAMMU: For reasons best known to them, Minister of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Bali Bhagat and Commissioner Secretary Pawan Kotwal have failed to order posting of a Medical Officer, Dr Shafqat Khan, after his unceremonious repatriation from Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). On October 24, Government had removed Dr Khan as incharge Commissioner SMC and repatriated him to his parent Department of H&ME.

Complying with the order, that also ordered appointment of a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) Officer and Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir Riyaz Ahmad Wani as Commissioner SMC, Dr Khan joined in H&ME Department. Awaiting his posting as Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Dr Khan is reportedly absconding from Civil Secretariat and enjoying gold in New Delhi.



Medical Officer, figuring at number 611 in seniority list, now seeking RSS support to grab another prize posting

On November 9, he posted a picture of his playing golf on his Facebook wall with the caption: “Playing along with the tunes of life”.With neither the Minister nor the Commissioner-Secretary responding to phone calls, knowledgeable sources on Thursday claimed that Dr Khan had not reconciled to his unceremonious exit from SMC. Ever since the day of his getting additional charge of Commissioner SMC on February 9 this year, this Health Officer of SMC had been bragging about being “Tassaduq Mufti’s right hand man”. He sounded proud that while giving him a prize position, previously held by senior KAS and IAS officers, Government had removed IAS officer and then Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Farooq Ahmad Lone from his additional charge.If sources are to be believed, this official, who actually figures at Serial No: 611 in the Seniority List of Medical Officers and is thus junior of hundreds of MOs, is now seeking favour of some leaders of BJP and RSS, doling out a myriad of assurances and commitments to them. However, none of them is believed to have assured him another prize posting.Dr Khan’s removal on October 24 took place days after his telephonic conversation with a TV journalist went viral in social media. In the audio clip, Dr Khan is heard using vituperative vocabulary and invectives against a journalist, calling him “black-mailer” and “bastard” and threatening to teach him a lesson. As the controversy began to drag the name of Tassaduq Mufti, Chief Minister’s brother and a designated advisor, as Dr Khan’s patron, Government lost no time to order his removal and repatriation to H&ME Department.According to sources in top echelons of bureaucracy, a number of officers had used it as a modus operandi to expand their influence while projecting themselves as “right hand men” of Mufti who, they claim, has never recommended any official for a particular posting.Nonetheless there is no answer as to why the Government had assigned charge of Commissioner SMC to a junior Health Officer who had a number of officers, including two Joint Commissioners, far senior to him in the Corporation and who had been hired temporarily from H&ME Department. Nobody has explained if Chief Minister herself had assured delegations of KAS officers twice that it was a “stop gap arrangement for just a few days”, why someone on substantive basis had not been posted as Commissioner SMC in the last 9 months.Dr Khan’s Service Book makes it clear that the officer, who joined as Assistant Surgeon on August 12, 1997, has not been confirmed till date by J&K Public Service Commission as Assistant Director or Chief Medical Officer or Health Officer in the grade pay of Rs 6600 (Deputy Secretary) or 7600 (Additional Secretary). His current grade pay of Rs 7600 is result of his two time bound in-situ promotions within the department.After completing 10 years in the grade pay Rs 5400, assistant surgeons are designated as MOs and placed in the running grade of Rs 6600 within the department. After another five years, they are similarly placed in running grade of Rs 7600 and continuously called as MOs. They are supposed to work under the officers of grade pay of Rs 6600 confirmed as Ads/CMOs/Health Officers by PSC.In the latest “Final Seniority List”, issued by Commissioner-Secretary H&ME vide Government Order No: 447-HME of 2017 Dated 06-09-2017, Dr Shafqat Khan figures at Serial No: 611. As her his seniority in the department, he can be posted not more than a Medical Officer. Due to political favour in the past, he has served as Health Officer in SMC and also held a tenure as “incharge MS” of a children’s hospital in Srinagar.In 2012, he had also landed in a controversy and was placed under suspension on account of depositing Government funds worth Rs 40 crore in his personal bank account without knowledge and authorisation of the competent authority.