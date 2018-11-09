Commercial Taxes Department gets new name

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has renamed commercial taxes department (CTD) as State Taxes Department (STD), and created 215 additional posts to strengthen the division.

An order was issued by the Principal Secretary of the finance department Navin Choudhary, stating that sanction is given for renaming of “Commercial Taxes Department” as “State Taxes Department”.

Apart from this, sanction has also been given for creation, abolition and up-gradation of posts in the State Taxes Department, he said.

The government also sanctioned creations of 215 new posts, including four deputy commissioners, one assistant commissioner, four system analysts, one estates officer and 14 state tax officers, Choudhary added.

The government also approved sanction of re-designation of 10 posts of assistant commissioners, commercial taxes as assistant commissioner, state taxes (Enforcement) with their areas of jurisdiction.