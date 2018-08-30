Commercial activities in residential areas

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Commercial activities in various residential areas are being run with impunity across the city. This, in turn, is affecting the normal life in many areas which remain choked with excessive movement of vehicles.

Leaving just one or two localities, rest of the city looks more like a commercial junction due to growing commercial activities in them.

Tution centres, banks, banquet halls, restaurants and malls have been built in certain residential colonies here. There is no colony in Jammu city that is a proper residential accommodation. Action is being taken on selective cases and that too when someone complains. The authorities do not take any action.

The whole city is converting into a commercial hub and the concept of city plan has totally vanished. It is high time that the concerned authorities should take some action and do the needful.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.