Commerce College wins opener of CUJ Football tourney

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Government SPMR College of Commerce won the inaugural match of the annual Inter-college Football Tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ) at GGM Science College Grounds, here on Thursday.

The formidable side of Commerce College defeated the hosts GGM Science College by three goals to one. The winning side of SPMR dominated the proceedings throughout with invincible first half lead of 2-0.

Kratik, Manveer and Puneet were the goal scorers for the winning side of Commerce College while Arinpal was lone goal scorer for Science College.

The match was officiated by the technical panel including Vijay Kumar, Abhishek Chandan, Rahul and Rahul Sharma. Earlier, the competition was declared open by Chief Guest Registrar of CUJ, Jatinder Khajuria in the presence of Principal of GGM Science College, Dr Kaushal Samotra, who was Guest of Honour. Earlier, Sports Coordinator of the CUJ, Dr Vinod Bakshi welcomed the guests and presented a detailed report of the event.

Also present were Prof. Mohinder Singh, Prof. Raj Kumar Gupta, Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Prof. R.S. Pathania, Prof. Shrdha Anand, Prof. Nisha Sharma, Prof. Pankaj Bandhoria, Sumnesh Sharma (PTI, MAM College), Aizaz Malik (PTI, SPMR College of Commerce) and Dr. Rupali Slathia (PTI, GCW Gandhi Nagar) Jammu.

This tournament is being organised under the overall supervision of Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Cluster CUJ.