Commerce College lifts weightlifting trophy

JAMMU: Government SPMR College of Commerce on Friday lifted both Weightlifting and Powerlifting titles in the inter-college competitions of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) held at GGM Science College, here.

Principal of hosts GGM Science College, Dr Kaushal Smotra was Chief Guest, who complimented the winning teams.

In Weightlifting, Commerce College secured highest 28 points to emerge champion. GGM Science College remained overall runners-up while third place went to Government MAM College.

In Powerlifting, again Commerce College bagged the champions trophy with 30 points in their account. MAM College and GGM Science College remained second and third with 20 and eight points respectively.

Both the events held under the supervision of Sports Coordinator of CLUJ and Physical Director GGM Science College, Dr. Vinod Bakshi.

Among those present in the closing function were Prof. Raj Kumar Gupta, Aijaz Malik (Physical Director SPMR College of Commerce), Prof. Sham Singh Kotwal, Prof. Rajesh Gupta and Neelam (Assistant Physical Director, MAM College).

The competition was officiated by the technical panel including Dhan Raj Singh Salathia, Dayal Singh, Manish Charak under the supervision of senior weightlifting coach and Manager, MA Stadium, Ashok Singh.