Comm SMC chairs 2nd Supervisory-cum- Advisory Committee meet

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Khurshid Ahmad Sanai on Wednesday chaired the second Supervisory-cum-Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the issues related to accommodating urban shelterless people on temporary basis.

The meeting was informed that as per the directions of Chairman State Level Monitoring Committee, till the permanent structure is constructed at Panthachowk, the DDC Srinagar shall identify a vacant building which can accommodate urban shelter-less people on temporary basis.

The meeting was informed that the proposal for transfer/handover of two kanals of land at Panthachowk has been submitted before the Board of Directors SDA for final approval.