Comm Secy Revenue for retrieving encroached state land

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Anayatullah on Monday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the department in this mountainous district.

The meeting, held here at Bhaderwah, was attended by District Development Commissioner, Doda Bhawani Rakwal, ADDC Mohammad Hanief Malik, ADC Pawan Parihar, ACR Tariq Hussain Naik, SDM Gandoh Dil Mir Choudhary, SDM Thathri M.A Banday, SDM Assar Varunjeet charak, All Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of District Doda besides other officers.

Commissioner/Secretary directed the Revenue officers to launch sustained drive to retrieve the encroached state land in their areas of jurisdiction. He further directed the officers to speed up the process of land acquisition identified for different projects to facilitate early disbursement of compensation to the owners and start of work for timely completion of the proposed projects.

Anayatullah impressed upon the officers to put in extra efforts for serving the people and the betterment of the society. He stressed for coordinated and dedicated efforts for strengthening the developmental initiatives.

Earlier, DDC Doda briefed Commissioner/Secretary about ongoing and newly completed developmental projects in different parts of the District.