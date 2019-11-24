Comm Secy felicitates students for excelling in International Anjali Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary School Education Department, Sarita Chauhan on Saturday felicitated students, who excelled in recently held International Anjali Festival at Orissa, during a programme held at SRML School here.

It is pertinent to mention here that Children from J&K bagged third position in folk-dance and received special Jury Award in Patriotic song competition. Moreover, a participant namely Rahul was also conferred with Special Jury award and was offered to serve as guest faculty in the Art Academy.

Anjali Festival is celebrated every year at Orissa wherein talented children both Children with Special Needs (CwSN) and non-CwSN participate from across the globe in Inclusive Mode. The programme was organised through Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education. On the occasion, children presented performances before the audience in Sangeet Hall of SRML School, which were appreciated by everyone.

Later, Chauhan congratulated the whole team of J&K who brought laurels for J&K with outstanding results. She apprised that such achievements are true indicators of our accomplishment towards Inclusive Education. Every child has the right not only to acquire formal education but to get involved in other extra-curricular activities as per Right to Education Act, she added.

Sarita further told that Integrated Scheme of Inclusive Education under Samagra Shiksha aims to look at education of all children including Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in a continuum from pre-nursery to Class XII.

Later, Dr Arun Manhas, State Project Director-Samagra Shiksha informed that various resource rooms have been established in all districts of J&K to provide educational and medical support to CwSN. He asked the concerned officers to identify all such children having special talents so as to provide them with appropriate platforms.

Dr Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education-Jammu, who was also present during the event, appreciated the efforts of children and their mentors who did hard work and managed to clinch top positions at Anjali festival. She also suggested for ensuring maximum participation of CwSN in such programmes in future.

The team which participated in Anjali festival included Rahul Kumar, Paras Jalotra, Rohit Bhagat, Sakshi Choudhary, Manvi Sharma, Mohinder Singh, Prince Kounal Shubam Bhaskar, Vaniket, Zahid Manzoor, Shahid Ayoob and Basit Raina. Later, school bags were provided to winner team as a token of reward by the Commissioner Secretary.

Others present on the occasion included Chief Education Officer Jammu, Kulbir Singh; Field Officer Samagra Shiksha; Peerzada Mushtaq Ahmed and State Coordinator Inclusive Education, Dr Ravinder Jangral. Principal of SRML HR Sec School, Senior Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and Resource Persons/ Special Education Teachers also graced the occasion.