Comm Secy FCS&CA bats for transparency, accountability

Suspends TSO Budgam for dereliction of duty

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Dr Abdul Rashid Commissioner/Secretary to Government Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (F,CS&CA) on Sunday batted for bringing in transparency and accountability in the department.

He said this while inspecting various sale outlets/FP shops including Humhama Sale outlet, Sheikhpora FP Shop, Ichgam FP Shop, Bugroo Sale outlet and Khansahab Sale outlet of district Budgam. He was accompanied by Nisar Ahmad Wani Director F,CS&CA Kashmir.

Besides FCI Godown Sheikhpora and Tariq Roller Flour Mill, it was found that the ration was being issued to the rationees through POS devices. It was also found that the rationees were satisfied about quality of food grains which are being given under NFSA. Digital Kandas and departmental rate lists were found available at all the places. Dr Abdul Rashid also took a review meeting of all TSOs at Assistant Director’s Office Budgam. The meeting was also attended by Director FCS&CA Department and Assistant Director Budgam. A detailed review was taken about stock and supply position.

During the meeting, it was revealed that sufficient stocks are available at sale outlets which are being distributed among the rationees. The TSOs were directed to complete the lifting and distribution by or before August 18, 2018. While reviewing the Aadhaar seeding the same was not found upto the mark. It was impressed upon all the TSOs to complete the Aadhaar seeding within next three days. For dereliction of duties, TSO Budgam A Circle was placed under suspension and was attached with AD’s office Budgam.