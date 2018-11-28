Combating terrorism; another Kashmiri soldier shows the way!

Share Share 0 Share 0

Nilesh Kunwar

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed who on Sunday attained martyrdom in an encounter with militants in Shopian’s Batagund village represents the steadfast section of Kashmiris who have seen through Pakistan’s sinister game plan of using Kashmir a battlefield and its citizens as cannon fodder for its proxy war against India. This was not the first time that Nazir had had a brush with death- in January 2007 his daring valour and complete disregard to personal safety facilitated the elimination of four hard core terrorists. In November 2017, displaying unparallel courage, Nazir entered a house knowing that a group of armed terrorists were inside and shot dead a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and apprehended two others. But even though awarded with the Sena Medal for gallantry twice, Nazir wasn’t the type to rest on his laurels and he continued to take active part in anti terrorist operations.

Those who knew him say that being a devout Muslim, Nazir was greatly upset by the way terrorists were killing unarmed civilians which he considered un-Islamic. But even though he detested terrorists for such barbaric acts, he never acted out of vendetta and his aforesaid November 2017 confrontation with terrorists proved this. When Nazir entered the house he was greeted by a hail of fire from three terrorists inside and but he didn’t retreat but fired back and while he emerged unscathed, one of the terrorist was killed by Nazir’s bullet. The moment this happened, the other two terrorists threw down their weapons and surrendered. Even though these two terrorist had tried to kill him just moments before, Nazir who could have easily gunned them down and passed it off as deaths in the exchange of fire, didn’t do so and apprehended them.

A soldier who was with Nazir in this action said that after the encounter a surprised villager elder had asked him that since the apprehended terrorists now knew his identity, wasn’t he taking the grave risk of exposing himself and his family members to revenge by terrorists by not killing the apprehended terrorists. To this Nazir had replied that being a true Muslim he firmly followed the Holy Koran’s teaching that “Those who believe, fight in the way of Allah and those who disbelieve fight in the way of the Shaitan,” adding that how could he kill some who had laid down their arms. His friends and family members also say that such was Nazir’s faith in Allah that he never feared any mortal, least of all the terrorists, because according to him their killing unarmed civilians proved that they were disbelievers who fought in the way of the Shaitan!

Nazir embodies the indomitable spirit of Kashmiris who will never accept the arbitrary decision taken by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that Kashmir should become part of Pakistan. The separatists who otherwise complain bitterly of how the entire population of Kashmir wants to accede to Pakistan may refute it and label it propaganda. But if this contention of theirs is really true than how come-People still continue participating in elections despite the Hurriyat announcing a poll boycott and terrorist groups threatening and killing candidates as also attacking polling stations to scare away voters?

Despite numerous civilians suspected of working as informers for government agencies being abducted and killed by terrorists, security forces are still getting information regarding terrorists who want Kashmir to join Pakistan?

Nazir may not be physically present with us today but his supreme sacrifice will continue to motivate those who don’t want to see Kashmiris being intimidated by Pakistan’s proxies. The reality is that while Kashmir does have a section of people who are in favour of acceding to Pakistan, there is also the other section that wishes to preserve Kashmir’s pluralistic culture and is therefore against joining a nation that is terminally infested with sectarian violence and on the verge of bankruptcy. Ironically, the same APHC which complains so bitterly about being denied political space follows a ‘my way or the highway’ policy- if you agree with APHC, you are a true patriot and a rotten traitor if you don’t!

The bitter truth behind the lack of genuine attempts to resolve the Kashmir issue is that the APHC knows that should this happen then it would lose its high position and influence. Since this has already happened in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), there’s no reason to believe it won’t be repeated in case Kashmir goes the PoK way! The same is also true for those engaged in the so called “freedom struggle” in Kashmir because the day the Kashmir issue is resolved, one way or the other, their services will no longer be required. In case Kashmir goes to Pakistan their services would no longer be required and it would the Pakistan Army and not the so called ‘Mujahideens’ who would be in-charge. Conversely, if the final decision is that of Kashmir remaining with India, then the so called ‘freedom struggle’ becomes an act aggression for which Pakistan will have no justification.

Whereas one grieves Nazir’s loss but his martyrdom once again highlights the exemplary determination of Kashmiris to stand up against the wrongdoings of terrorists and reinforces the fact that his noble ilk will never go extinct. If those who have been using the gun most liberally for two and a half decades haven’t yet realised that force cannot intimidate Kashmiris into accepting Pakistan’s hegemony, then all one do is to wish them good luck!