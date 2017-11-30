Com Secy RDD reviews progress under SBM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Nirmal Sharma on Thursday reviewed the targets and achievements under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) in Jammu division.

Director Rural Sanitation, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, Joint Director Planning, Syed Shabir Shafi, District Panchayat Officers and Block Development Officers of the division attended the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed about the progress of the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) and other achievements under SBM. The Commissioner set December 31, 2017 as deadline for various districts to achieve Open Defecation Free(ODF) status.

The Commissioner further informed that those blocks and districts which achieve the Open Defecation Free status within the stipulated timeframe will be awarded. “It is our duty to create awareness about health and hygiene and to motivate the public to construct the toilets. All those district and block officers will be awarded who achieve the ODF status within the stipulated time,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that 3 districts Srinagar, Leh and Kargil of Jammu and Kashmir have already achieved the ODF status.