College teachers hail promotion, placement order

JAMMU: College Teachers Association hailed the decision of the Higher Education Department in issuing the promotion/placement order which was pending with the Department for a long time. In the meeting held here on Friday, President CTA, Prof D.S Manhas said that the association members were thankful to the Minister for Higher Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari and The Principal Secretary Higher Education Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon and his team. “This order by the Higher Education has benefited more than five hundred college teachers who were deprived of their promotion/placement for a long time now,” Manhas said.

Among others who were present in the meeting include Dr Anil Ganjoo, General Secretary, Dr M.S Saini and Dr. Twinkle Suri Vice Presidents; Prof. Rakesh Singh Publicity Secretary, Prof Narayan Dutt Organising Secretary, Prof Hans Raj Treasurer, Dr Vishal Sharma Joint Organisation, Dr Jagjit Singh Joint Treasurer, Dr Ranjot, Dr Sanjay Kotwal, Prof Mala Bhasin, Dr Revika Arora, Dr Narinder Sharma, Prof Bashir and Prof Mohammad Saddiq Joint Secretaries.