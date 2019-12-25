College Teacher Association Jammu elects presidium

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The newly elected President of College Teacher Association (CTA) Jammu wing, Dr Rakesh Jasrotia convened first meeting of General Council in the auditorium of Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. The meeting was attended by councillors/delegates from various colleges of Jammu province for constitution of CTA presidium. The General Council unanimously elected Dr Akhter Hussain (GDC Doda), Dr Sandhya (GDC Parade) as Vice Presidents, Prof Amit Kumar Sharma (GDC Bishnah) as General Secretary, Prof Mohammad Qayoom (GDC Bishnah) as Treasurer/Finance Secretary, Dr Surya Partap Singh (GDC Reasi) as Publicity Secretary, Dr Mohammed Ashfaq (GDC Surankote) as Organising Secretary, Dr Sarbjeet Singh (Govt MAM College) as Joint Treasurer/ Finance Secretary and Prof Rashu Sharma (GDC Samba) and Dr Goutam Lalotra (GCW Kathua) were elected as Joint Publicity Secretaries. Besides, Dr Ritu Dewan (GDC Nagrota), Prof Sudesh Kumar (Govt MAM College), Dr Sumit Dubey (GDC Kathua), Prof Hans Raj Sharma (GDC Udhampur), Dr Abdul Haq (GDC Rajouri) and Prof Sourav (GGM Science College) were elected as Joint Secretaries.

The General Council also elected Dr Javid Ahmed Mughal (GCW Gandhi Nagar), Prof Shaweta Choudhary (GDC R S Pura), Dr Arun Sharma (GDC Billawar), Dr Tabarak Amin (GDC Mendhar), Prof Yougal Kishore (GCW Udhampur) and Prof Rohit (GDC Kishtwar) as its Executive members.

During the meeting, the President with consent of the General Council, also constituted a Committee for decentralisation of CTA upto district level, Grievance Redressal Cell within CTA, Accounts Committee for audit of CTA Accounts and Cell for Cluster University of Jammu. He also announced that a convention of College Teachers shall be held by August, 2020. The entire process of constitution of CTA presidium was carried out in presence of Dr Naveen Anand and Prof Sunil Uppal, Election Commissioners for CTA Elections (Jammu Wing)- 2019. The President CTA along with his presidium felicitated the Election Commissioners with mementos for their commendable contributions for conducting free and fair CTA election- 2019. Jasrotia thanked all faculty members from various colleges of Jammu province for their whole hearted support and further assured to resolve all the pending issues of college fraternity in a time bound manner.