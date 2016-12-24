Cold wave in Kashmir, Leh coldest at minus 8.2 deg C

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Cold wave continued in Kashmir with the night temperature remaining several degrees below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological Department said there is possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of the Valley over the next 24 hours.

Srinagar, recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, down by half a degree from the previous night’s minimum of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, a MeT official here said.

He said the city was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. The mercury in Qazigund the gateway town to Kashmir Valley settled at a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius slightly up from minus 5.3 degrees Celsius yesterday. The official said the north Kashmir town of Kupwara recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees, against minus 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night. He said Kokernag town of south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The official said Pahalgam health resort in south Kashmir which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius 24 hours earlier. The mercury at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, compared to the yesterday’s low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.