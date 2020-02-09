Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir on Saturday as the minimum temperature dropped by several notches across the valley, a Meteorological Department official said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley, recording minus 11.4 degrees Celsius against a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said here.

The mercury in Pahalgam, the south Kashmir resort that serves as the base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra, dropped to minus 11.2 degrees Celsius from 10.5 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the official said, adding the maximum temperature there on Friday was minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.9 degrees Celsius against minus 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara (minus 4.7 degrees Celsius) and Kokernag (minus 3.9 degrees Celsius), he added.

The extreme night temperatures in the valley have been due to clear skies and bright sunshine during the day.