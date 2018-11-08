Cold morning post Diwali, smog engulfs city

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: It was a cold Thursday morning in Delhi with smog covering the city.

Smoke from firecrackers mixed with mist and fog persisted in the city even after sunrise as the wind was calm, said a MeT department official.

The minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season, he said.

Maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius. Clear skies with possibility of haze is forecast for later hours of the day, he said.

Relative humidity was 86 percent at 8.30 AM.

Yesterday the maximum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum was recorded at 12.56 degrees Celsius. (PTI)