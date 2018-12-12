Cold grips Kashmir, Gulmarg records minus 8.0 deg Celsius

Share Share 0 Share

Srinagar: Night temperatures dipped Wednesday across the Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg recording

minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, Met officials said.

Srinagar, recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, dropping 1.4 degrees compared to previous night, they said.

The temperature in Qazigund fell to 0.6 degrees Celsius, while nearby Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Kupwara in north of the state saw the mercury settling at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, registered a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, a drop of three degrees compared to previous night, they said.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 9.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in the nearby Kargil town settled at a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius, they added.(PTI)