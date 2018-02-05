Cold condition intensifies in Kashmir

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Cold weather condition tightened its grip across Kashmir division, while Delhi and Uttar Pradesh witnessed fog in the morning which affected train services.

In the Valley, minimum temperatures went down several degrees below the freezing point last night, even as the day was marked by bright sunshine.

Clear sky has led to decrease in night temperatures across Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund registered a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

At Gulmarg in north Kashmir, the mercury decreased two notches from the previous night to record a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius last night.

Kargil town recorded a low of minus 15.5 degrees and continued to be the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was registered at 23.7 degrees Celsius. As of 6:30 am, three north-bound trains were cancelled, 23 were running late while three were rescheduled due to fog.

Dense fog engulfed eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh while day temperatures were above normal in many parts of the state.

Minimum temperature fell appreciably in Agra and was above normal in Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Allahabad and Faizabad. Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab and Haryana, cold conditions continued with Amritsar and Adampur both recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, shivered at 9.6 degrees Celsius, while in Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures at 7.6 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded its minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 7.3 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Dry weather prevailed in Vidarbha region, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius while Mandla registered a low of 9 degrees Celsius.