Coalscam: Court summons Naveen Jindal, others as accused in PMLA case

New Delhi: A Delhi court today summoned industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar directed the accused persons to appear before the court on October 15.

In its final report, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema, the ED alleged that Jindal’s firm Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) along with others influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs two crore in illegal gratification.

The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. (PTI)