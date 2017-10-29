Coalition is committed to equitable development: PDP

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: In connection with party’s on-going campaign to establish contact with masses at the ground level, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) organised a public meeting at Bishnah. The meeting was organised by District President Rural F.C Bhagat and attended by senior leaders.

Addressing the meeting, General Secretary of the Party, Ved Mahajan said that Coalition Government headed by Mehbooba Mufti is committed to solve problems of the people. He said that since formation of this government many revolutionary steps have been taken for the socio-economic growth of the people in general and poor people in particular.

He said that Coalition Government is committed to ensure balanced and equitable development in the State adding that Coalition Government has a vision for the development of the neglected and ignored belts of the State.

Mahajan said that peace and development are the two priority areas of the coalition regime and the government headed by Mehbooba Mufti is committed to establish lasting peace in this region. He said that peace is imperative for growth and development of any region so this government is working assiduously to establish sustainable peace in J and K.

TS Bajwa, Bhushan Lal Dogra MOS. FC Bhagat, Sat Pal Singh Charak. Chatter Saini. Yash Pal Bhagat, Chatter Saini, Bhagwan Dass. Bablu Sharma, Komlesh Mottan. Dr Tarsem Saini, Ch Shafi, Bachan Lal, Swaran Singh Shanty, Lamberdar Kuda Ram Mohinder Lal and others also spoke on the occasion.