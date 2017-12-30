Coalition Govt failed on all fronts: Janta Dal (U)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Janta Dal United (JD (U)), Jammu and Kashmir, said that inefficiency of the PDP-BJP to deliver has resulted in complete failure of the Coalition Government in every front as the people of the State are craving for development.

“The present PDP-BJP dispensation is insensitive towards the problems of the general masses,” Shaheen, State President JD (U) told reporters here on Saturday.

Highlighting employment issue, he said, the government has failed to keep its promise made with the youth who have suffered immensely as the government is busy in looting the funds meant for development which are being used for personal interests.

On SRO-520, he said, the wages for the persons who have rendered less than 10 years of service have not been secured.

The government, he added, has also failed to strengthen the democratic institutions like Panchayats and municipalities by delaying elections which is badly impacting the functioning of grass root level governance.